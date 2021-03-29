To the editor:
A heartfelt thank-you to the Newburyport Planning Board and Historical Commission for their consistent commitment during the lengthy debate regarding the Institution for Savings expansion in a tight, historic neighborhood.
Regardless of how the members voted — even if they voted for the expansion — I thank the volunteer board members for their service.
The process worked, and for that, I am grateful. People on all sides spoke up and the boards listened. It's difficult to avoid being a Monday morning quarterback, however.
Let's be honest about how this could have played out differently. All IFS leadership and its legal counsel had to do was to reach out to neighbors with a courtesy heads-up before filing their expansion plans and seek their feedback, especially since the IFS touts itself as a community bank.
The bank is generous, no one has argued against that. Thought apparently, if you accept its generosity, there is a price to pay. Specifically, you agree to forgo voicing opposition to whatever it wants. Wow, no thank you.
An overture of reaching out to inform neighbors of their plans would have set the wheels in motion for a far more positive trajectory, specifically one of mutual respect and collaboration.
Nothing close to that happened. The bank continued to distract from the core issue of size to the bitter end, noting that some of the neighbors who have spoken out against the massive design were moving. Ah, OK.
What does that have to do with the price of apples in China? (For the record, my husband and I are among the abutters who will be "moving out" of the neighborhood — a whopping 0.1 mile to Orange Street, and we look forward to our continued involvement in the bank's litigation against the city over the Planning Board's decision.)
Even if we moved farther, we've maintained all along that this expansion effort would affect all of Newburyport beyond the immediate neighborhood. Simply put, IFS thought it was above the standards everyone else lives by and resorted to withdrawing from its reputational bank account to get what it wanted.
The designs they presented over and over fell short of the city's guidelines, yet they expected the board to cave.
They didn't, and, wow, thank you!
Clair Papanastasiou
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.