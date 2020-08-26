To the editor:
I am writing to thank Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington for firmly stating his opinion regarding that ugly sign on Robert Roy’s property. Mr Roy has a right to his opinions but he does not have a right to pollute Main Street and the town of Salisbury with his misogynistic and racist views in contrast with so many people who have invested time and effort to improve our community. This is so Trumpian it fits right in with all the other Trump tactics we have all become so familiar with.
Where are the Republican leaders in the area on this issue? When will you condemn Trumpism in all its ugly ramifications? What is your view on this? I think your constituents would like to know where you stand on Trump and all that he stands for. Mr Roy has now chosen to defend the Confederacy and its treasonable actions to overthrow the United States government by force by displaying a Confederate flag. At least he’s consistent in his racist views.
Again, where are our Republican leaders on this?
Folks, get used to seeing a lot more of this garbage, because that’s all that the Republicans have to run on - bullying, misogyny, hate, racism, lies, name calling, etc.
Louis D. Masiello
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.