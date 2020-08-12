To the editor:
We received the news of the sale of Newburyport’s Screening Room with mixed emotions.
Mostly, we are very happy for Andrew and Nancy. Mixed in, however, is a great deal of nostalgia as we look back over our almost 40-year relationship with Andrew, Nancy and the theater. We remember, with great fondness:
Our daughter’s first movie experience in the old Y building;
Volunteering at the ticket booth with the old cigar box cash holder;
Serving popcorn from the popcorn machine at the food counter;
Seeing Duke (Andrew’s canine sidekick of long ago) lolling about in front of the theater;
Watching Andrew and staff load films on the old reels;
Greeting old friends and new as we all settled in together to share the current movie experience in what always felt like a community living room — despite (or enhanced by?) the old springy seats;
Listening to Andrew tell stories;
Eagerly awaiting the next brochure to see what movies were coming;
Being gratefully impressed when the GoFundMe allowed Andrew and Nancy to modernize the theater and continue to show quality films on State Street.
But here’s the main point: Thank you, Andrew and Nancy, for your four decades of making our lives richer and happier! We wish you all the best with whatever you do next.
And let us add that we are hopeful that the new owners will be able to continue The Screening Room tradition. We know it won’t be the same, but we look forward to the theater’s next incarnation.
Sharon and Gene Wintner
Newburyport
The letter writers are Screening Room volunteers.
