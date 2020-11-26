To the editor:
During this season of giving thanks, the Custom House Maritime Tree Committee is thankful for the 14 nonprofit organizations who will join us on the Custom House lawn.
On Dec. 4 when you see the Custom House Maritime Tree decorated with life rings by students, families and businesses, please take time to look at the Herald tree topper that was designed and made by David Mack for the Museum of Olde Newbury to auction off to raise money for the Museum of Old Newbury.
When you look at the dory that Lowell’s Boat Shop placed in front of the tree, please think of buying a dory planter that benefits Lowell’s sold at Beach Plum Flower Shop.
For those who want to develop theater skills, The Actors Studio of Newburyport is selling goodie bags of introductory classes and performances at $10 each through the CHMM shop on weekends. The Newburyport Art Association has two amazing works by Madeleine Long and Joseph Gray that will appear in the pop-up garden sculpture along the back lawn.
When you do come, please remember to bring a food item to place in the Yankee Homecoming food bin or donate at their website; all donations are equally distributed to the pantries at The Salvation Army, Pettengill House and First Parish Church of Newbury Community Food Pantry.
We hope you will take the time to read signage with information about the Newburyport Choral Society; Theater in the Open; Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm; the Newburyport Horticultural Society; Community Service of Newburyport Inc.; Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness; Merrohawke Nature School: Opportunity Works; and the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
While you are downtown, please patronize our local businesses and restaurants.
We are thankful to the students and teachers of the Bresnahan, River Valley Charter and Immaculate Conception schools for decorating student rings, and thankful to our sponsors: Finneran and Nicholson, P.C, 4 Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning; Wing Walker Marketing; Blue Fusion Production; and Valley Tree Service.
Life rings are available for purchase through the month of December at www.buyalifering.com.
Many nonprofits, including the Custom House Maritime Museum, struggled to raise funds this year. It is our hope when you see the Custom House Maritime Tree, you see how we are all tied together, with each other and with our common history.
Nonprofit organizations, businesses, restaurants, students, individuals, families and all of our public servants. Together, we are what makes Newburyport so special.
Happy Thanksgiving.
The Custom House Maritime Tree Committee
