To the editor:
With the holidays (and 2020!) now past us, I would like to write this letter of thanks on behalf of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce and business community.
COVID-19 has altered so much about how we go about our daily lives. At the Amesbury Chamber, we strived to keep a semblance of the spirit alive.
Just before Thanksgiving, approximately a half dozen people volunteered to help us hang decorations from over 100 downtown lampposts. This decorating was accompanied by the erecting of a beautiful pine tree in Market Square, which was provided by the Sullivan, O’Callahan and Beach family of Fern Avenue.
Outdoor tree decorating can be a process, and after the tree was cut by Mayer Tree Service, it was escorted to our city center by Amesbury police officers, and then we worked with the DPW to position it perfectly.
Once erected, Amesbury firefighters did a spectacular job of hanging the lights, illuminating our downtown during a season when we needed it most.
All of this was made possible due to the generosity of the Cammett family, who chose to fund this year’s cutting and decorating in memory of our dear friend, Woody Cammett.
All the while, Align Credit Union teamed up with our Chamber to put on a window-painting contest. Almost 40 students took to our downtown to paint the windows of our businesses, helping the neighborhood get even more into the season.
While 2020 ended quite a bit differently than we would have expected at its beginning, we are grateful to have maintained some of our holiday fun.
It was made possible due to the generosity of so many – we couldn’t do this without their help and support.
Bob Lavoie
Chairman
Amesbury Chamber of Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.