To the editor:
Things this year have been different, however, Community Service of Newburyport Inc. has walked a mile in the shoes of the families we support.
While this pandemic keeps us at a distance, you have reached out to us with your sincere generosity knowing that so many are in need. You have given strength to our community!
As the days and months have passed, our commitment has been ever strong, our mission remains constant and our ability to offer assistance continues. We are most appreciative for your kind donations to keep our commitment to providing emergency funds and financial support to families and agencies of Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury.
Community Service wants to thank those who donated to our annual appeal, including Judy Anderson, Donna Attenborough, B&G Cabinet, Susan Keiser Bajko and Mark Bajko, Sarah R. Benjamin, Marie Blais, Monica and Lawrence Blondin, Cathy Brown, Peg Brown, Susan Brown, Deb Casey, Maria and Steven Chanin, CommSat LLC, Complete Car Cleaning (David Freeman), Maureen and Freeman Condon, Dr. Vera Cooke, John Crawley, Charles Cullen, Nancy David, Carolyn Davis and Martha Muldoon, Richard and Kathy Eaton, Michelle Fennell, Carol and Joseph Finn, Tracy Fischer, Marie T. Flaherty, Joanne Gallagher, Patsy Gallagher, Carol and Alan Gamble, General Charitable Society of Newburyport, Jeffrey and Kelly Gray, Fay Gill, Donna Greco, Tim Greenwood, and Peter and Barbara Haack.
Also: Paul Harrington, Deborah Hart-Klein, Mabel Jancewicz and Patricia Spaulding, Angela and Richard Jervey, Christine Molitor Johnson, Russell and Sheila Johnson, R.W. and I.M. Johnson, Frances and Robert Kaplan, Michael and Paula Kelley, Jeff Kirpas, Frank LaBarba, Leeward Charitable Foundation Inc., Robert Lewis, Leslie and Les Lipkind, Donald and Elizabeth Little, Thomas J. Lochhaas, David Lynch, M Seed Squared, Eric Martin Family Fund, Jay McGovern, Kathleen Meaney, Nicholas Metcalf, Caroline Monahan, Myron Moss and Maureen Daley, Jesse and Marge Motes, Linda K. Murphy, Susan Murphy and Jen Anderson, NEBC Fishing Derby Committee, Newburyport Bank, Newburyport Rotary Club, North End Boat Club (Tom Senior), Robin O'Malley, Barbara Oswald and Tom Pelsue, Donald and Kitty Pearson, Frank Peditto, Pomodori Newburyport, The Provident Bank, Andy and Nancy Rappaport, Linda Reppucci, Referrals on the River, Ritz Payroll Solutions, Erwin Rose, Mark Rosen and Paula Estey, and the Michael Ryan family.
Also: Donna Scott, Mr. and Mrs. Steven G. Shapiro, Suzanne Sheen, Wilbur and Meredith Shenk, Jean Soucy, Susan Spellman, Elizbeth Abby Stearns, Linda Stephanidakis, Annie Sterling, Mary Strauss, Strem Chemicals, Steven Stronge, Ellen Sullivan, Frederick Taintor, Lisa and Joseph Terry, Tomlinson & Hatch LLC, Theodore Van Nahl, Marianne Vesey, Margot Vine, Webster First Federal Credit Union, Elizabeth and Albert Wencl, Anne and Alec White, Mary Williamson, Judith Zambroski and Marie Zappala-Stewart.
Raymond Pillidge
Executive Director
Board of Directors
Community Service of Newburyport Inc.
