To the editor:
Thanks to all of the Good Samaritans who helped me this week.
I wanted to extend my thanks to the Amesbury Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Mass. Highway Department for their assistance.
I had surgery this week, and have been quite distracted. On my way to a presurgical appointment, my purse blew off the top of my car (I clearly was distracted) somewhere between S. Hampton, N.H., and Peabody. Family members began combing the streets, and helped me alert the APD and State Police who contacted MassHighway. A Good Samaritan found my purse in Amesbury and brought it to the APD who immediately called me on my phone while I was at the presurgical consult.
I feel so very lucky. You see, both of my key fobs were in that purse and once I got to Peabody, my car stopped and would not start again without keys! So, with the help of other Good Samaritans (my family members), my purse was retrieved and brought to me in Peabody so I could continue to my next appointment.
I just want to thank everyone involved, the kind person who found my bag and took the time to turn it in and the wonderful law enforcement and highway department folks who were very professional and extremely gracious in responding to what for them is not an urgent matter. So appreciated. Thank you!
Karla Ruzicka
South Hampton, NH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.