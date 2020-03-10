To the editor:
With spring around the corner, and the holiday season long since passed, I would like to write this letter of thanks on behalf of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce and business community.
This year, approximately a dozen people volunteered on a cold November morning to help the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce hang decorations from over 100 downtown lampposts.
This decorating was followed by the erecting of a beautiful pine tree in Market Square, which was provided by the Sayer family of Salisbury and escorted to our city center by Mayer Tree Service and Amesbury police. Amesbury Fire made sure our tree had lights hung in such a way that being downtown immediately put you in the holiday spirit.
All of this was made possible due to the generosity of the Cammett family, who chose to fund this year’s decorating in memory of our dear friend, Woody Cammett.
The days are getting longer, the decorations have been packed away (thank you Matt Sherrill, owner of Gould Insurance, for personally tackling the cleanup of 200-plus kissing balls!), our tree is long since gone, and while we look to the spring with excitement, we also look back on this holiday season grateful for the generosity of so many – we couldn’t do this without their help and support.
Bob Lavoie
Amesbury
The letter writer is chairman of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.