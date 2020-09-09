To the editor:
It is with much gratitude that River Valley Charter School would like to thank the Newburyport DPW for installing jersey barriers outside the school building.
These barriers will protect students and faculty during the school’s modified pandemic drop-off and pickup procedures. This year, the logistical details of ensuring a safe and calm return to school seem innumerable.
We deeply appreciate the support of our local DPW in solving one of those many very important details.
Pamela Armstrong
Board of Trustees, Chair
River Valley Charter School
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.