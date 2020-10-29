To the editor:
I have not been at the Newbury Food Pantry since the middle of June due to a family illness. I was still able to order food from the Greater Boston Food Bank to keep the pantry socked until Aug. 20, when I suffered an injury.
My co-director, Sue Boccuzzo, who now lives out of state, took over the food ordering along with her usual positions of grant writing, treasurer, thank-you notes, monthly and annual reports, and anything else that needed to be done behind the scenes. Sue B. has been both my left and right arm for these past five years. It is with a heavy heart that her resignation has been accepted as of Nov. 1. She will be missed more than I can say.
Our volunteers are incredible, each and every one. The pantry would not exist without them. It's difficult to single out just a few volunteers because everyone does so much for our community.
During my absence, Irene Troy has stepped forward in a leadership role and run the ever-expanding pantry. The number of people needing help with food and personal supplies has doubled since the pandemic began. Irene has spent hours every week printing labels, organizing the shopping process and directing each aspect of the pantry.
Sue McKittrick has tirelessly scheduled all the volunteers to set up, take down and clean up, shoppers to select the food clients have requested, a team to deliver the food to 80-plus locations each week (to people who are at high risk, have physical issues or have no transportation). She has also set up a volunteer team to man the phones, take orders, and schedule deliveries for Friday morning and afternoon pickup times for clients who drive.
Our online shopping system has been set up and managed by Kailey Burke from Nourishing the North Shore. She and her team also deliver fresh local produce weekly to our pantry.
Not only have these folks kept the pantry running to serve the 250 to 300 individuals receiving food each Friday, they have also overcome mountains of obstacles.
When the pantry had to be closed due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, Sue M., Irene and Sue B. spent days fielding calls and emails. Sue M. and Irene came up with a plan to make sure people most in need still got food to sustain them until the pantry could open again on Oct. 30. Along with a fantastic team of volunteers, 99 individuals were provided food.
Our pantry is entirely run by amazing volunteers – more than 100, by my count. No one gets paid. They come week after week, wearing masks, gloves, using hand sanitizer and social distancing to serve our community and putting themselves at risk.
Thank you and God bless you all.
Jane Merrow
Co-director
First Parish Church of Newbury Food Pantry
