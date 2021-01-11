To the editor:
I recently spent 12 days in Anna Jaques Hospital as a non-COVID patient. My stay included the week before and the week after Christmas, so a very delicate time to be so sick.
I have to sing the praises of the nursing staff on my floor (third floor, orthopedic, Room 387). They were extremely helpful, encouraging, patient, informative, cheerful and professional.
I was relaxed and comfortable under their watchful eyes and those 12 days of Christmas put me back on a healthier path thanks to the the care and attention I received not only from these dedicated professionals, but also from the doctors who saw me every day and kept me abreast of actions and intentions for my dealing with my condition.
I left the hospital feeling that it was the only place I should have during this health crisis because of the care I received and demonstrated improvement of my overall health and outlook.
My heartfelt thanks and a belated Happy New Year to this dedicated group. Keep on doing what you do.
Brian Egolf
Bradford
