To the editor:
We are so fortunate to have easy access to our riverfront.
The boardwalk and park provide residents and visitors a pleasant and friendly environment for walking, jogging or just enjoying the river parked on one of the many benches.
This is there for us through the efforts of the Newburyport Waterfront Trust. I had reached out to the trust in July about the possibility of adding a hand railing at the steps near the stage area to assist folks like myself who have issues with walking.
It may seem like a small thing, but it’s a big deal for a lot of folks. Thank you, trustees, for listening and following through on a promise.
Paul J. Harrington
Newburyport
