To the editor:
I am writing in to thank the 15 or so residents living near the Merrimack Cemetery in West Newbury for volunteering and spending multiple hours over this past weekend hauling leaves and tidying the grounds. I have been volunteering my time performing spring and fall clean-ups in this particular cemetery (home to Veterans of just about every American conflict) for the last 12 years. I note in your article ("West Newbury officials propose regular cemetery cleanups," Nov. 16, 2022, Daily News of Newburyport) that West Newbury town officials are proposing regular cemetery clean-ups for town-owned cemeteries. That is a great initiative to be applauded and then further applied to the private cemeteries of West Newbury. This is not a plea seeking a thank you, more of a plea seeking help...if nothing changes, nothing changes. To quote Benjamin Franklin, "Show me your cemeteries and I will tell you what kind of people you have." The leaves will fall again next year, I look forward to seeing a volunteer army assisting with the Fall clean-up.
TERRY HARTFORD
West Newbury
