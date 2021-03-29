To the editor:
On Saturday, March 12, four days after my birthday, I received my first COVID vaccine shot at Amesbury High School.
It was a very organized event from start to finish. I was a bit anxious at first but was relieved when finished.
Thank you to the Merrimac Senior Center for scheduling the appointments. Also, a thank-you to all the volunteers who were and still are helping in this endeavor.
Cheryl Swatzell
Merrimac
