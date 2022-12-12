To the editor:
A number of recent letters to the editor have complained about Dave Rogers’ critique of Citizens for Responsible Education.
I’m of a couple of minds on this: On the one hand, I wonder how deeply the CRE crowd has thought through its position. On the other, I do believe that children need to be protected from obscenity, but it’s tricky.
Jeh Johnson, secretary of homeland security (2013-17), recently said violence is a predictable outcome of incendiary rhetoric. Claiming that educators who aren’t heterosexual are manipulating the public schools to “groom” children to adopt a deviant lifestyle is the sort of rhetoric Johnson is talking about.
Public school teachers, librarians and administrators know that their students are diverse. These children are curious about everything, especially the functioning and needs of their bodies.
That’s how kids are, and God love ‘em for it. Given that reality, it makes sense to have books presenting different life paths in circulation. Educators aren’t seeking to “corrupt” children whose parents don’t want them to see that sort of information. They’re recognizing that there are many kinds of kids and that all of them have needs and rights.
That said, obscenity does exist.
For example, if I were king, I wouldn’t want kids to have any exposure to a man who:
has been credibly accused of sexually assaulting 18-plus women,
had an affair with a porn actress and a Playboy bunny on the same day while his wife (who got paid to appear nude in a lesbian photo shoot) was at home with their 9-month-old son),
owns a company that was just convicted of 17 counts of tax fraud,
was recorded making lascivious remarks about how his fame gave him the right to attack women,
stole top secret documents and
tried to overthrow America.
No way that kids should ever see or hear of such a man.
But I’m not king, and that’s not the way America works. This guy has the freedom to be really ugly, and people like me have to live with it.
What are their titles and content of the books CRE disapproves find so offensive? The Bible has got some tough scenes. Genesis 19: 30-38 recounts the Lot’s seduction by and impregnation of his daughters. Should it be off limits, too?
MICHAEL SALES
Newburyport
