To the editor:
Today, March 11, the number of reported cases of coronavirus in the US passed 1,000. The actual number is surely much higher because of an insufficient supply of testing kits, aggravated by the efforts by the Trump administration and its allies in right-wing media to downplay the crisis.
One thousand is a very small number in a country of 330 million, but what is important is the trend. An epidemic grows in a manner described by mathematicians and scientists as "exponential," which means that the growth in numbers each day is not by a constant amount, but is by a percentage of the current number.
Right now, the number of reported cases in the U.S. is growing at about 30% per day. Tomorrow, March 12, it will pass 1,300. The next day it will pass 1,690. Left unchecked, in a week the number will pass 6,000, in two weeks 39,000, in three weeks 247,000, and in four weeks 1,500,000.
When China was at the stage we are now, after initially stumbling, they took extremely aggressive measures to limit the interactions between people. Their efforts succeeded, because after reaching 80,000 cases, the great majority in Hubei province, with a population of 59 million, the number of new cases per day is now essentially zero.
The epidemic in Italy, which happens to have the same population as Hubei, is about a month behind China. The number of cases just passed 10,000, and there is already an extreme shortage of hospital beds and medical professionals.
Italy’s containment measures are just starting to show results in a decrease in the growth rate, but it is still about 15% per day. The crisis there will continue for a few more weeks, with even more severe suffering.
The good news in the last few days have been the efforts by private businesses and organizations, as well as state governments, to raise the alarm to an appropriate level, even more important in the absence of real leadership in Washington. We all need to understand the implications of exponential growth, share the latest information, and make every effort to minimize person-to-person contact.
I’m not a medical expert, but I worked as an engineer doing statistical risk analysis to keep the flying public and military pilots safe, so I do have some relevant knowledge that I wanted to share with the readers of The Daily News.
Ted Russell
Byfield
