To the editor:
I have spoken to folks who have expressed their support for Rep. Jim Kelcourse.
They say they see him at ribbon cuttings, at events in town, or that he has done them a favor in the past. I ask them if they know about his record and if they really agree with his stances and his positions. Many admit they do not know where he stands on critical issues that reflect our values.
For example, Massachusetts was the first state to legalize gay marriage and has championed LGBTQ+ rights. I noticed during the debate that Rep. Kelcourse indicated he supported the LGBTQ community; however, a close look at his record shows he actually voted for an amendment that would allow speech conversion therapy.
Fortunately, that amendment failed. At the debate, he also mentioned he supported banning chokeholds, but recently he voted against the police reform bill banning chokeholds. Our current representative also has a poor rating with the commonwealth's leading environmental groups and has voted against bills to help increase environmental protections, yet he speaks about kayaking on the Merrimack River to raise awareness about pollution.
While by many accounts, our representative is a good guy who may help you if you need assistance dealing with red tape, the bar is much higher than that for representing a district.
A state representative also has to cast votes on our behalf. These votes reveal our communities’ values and too often it seems he is not voting the way many of us would expect.
We are a community that wholeheartedly supports the LGBTQ community; we are a community that supports our police along with reforms to keep us all safe; and we are a community that wants to leave our river and our planet better for future generations.
A representative must do more than selfies, favors and ribbon cuttings. A representative must represent our community values in the Statehouse and it is not clear to me that our current representative does.
It's time for change. Amber Hewett reflects our community values and I will be supporting her in this election.
Boyd Hancock
Newburyport
