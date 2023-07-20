To the editor:
It is always a wonderful gift if a stranger takes the time to assist someone with jumper cables to start their car, but it is an extraordinary gift when the stranger does that on one of the hottest days of the year.
Last week, on his way into the lovely air-conditioned Black Cow Restaurant to meet friends, a young man named Chris made a detour to rescue a couple of not so young women who had accidentally left their car lights on during their lunch at the restaurant.
I had said I could have called AAA, but he said he could be a lot faster, and he was. Chris quickly jogged down to the waterfront to get the jumper cables off his boat, and drove his car back beside us. He started the engine right up. Mind you, the heat felt like 110 degrees, and Chris worked up quite a sweat just to help us. His handsome green shirt was a deeper shade of green by the time he finally got to go into the Black Cow to meet his friends.
I had no gratitude cash on me to offer, and apologized for that, but he just waved that away with a super friendly, "I was happy to help."
I want to publicly thank Chris for his kindness, and for reminding me that such kindness of strangers still exists in our world, which in these days can sometimes seem not so kind.
With gratitude,
NANCY MCCARTHY
Newburyport
