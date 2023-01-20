To the editor:
Plum Island has become the poster child for everything you shouldn’t do on a barrier beach; build groins, build seawalls, and block the natural flow of sand through jetties.
Each time, we were told that this would be the ultimate solution but it only led to more erosion further down the beach.
Now, the targeted problem is a so-called gyre, a mysterious whirlpool of currents with a catchy name. It is supposedly causing erosion on Northern Reservation Terrace, and the proposed solution is to fortify the spur of the jetty. This sounds an awful lot like the solution of “repairing” the South Jetty that cost $12 million and led to our present erosion problems on Northern Reservation Terrace.
Most coastal geologists would say that what the Army Corps of Engineers’ consultant is calling a gyre, is actually a divergence zone. If you remember your high school physics, when waves of light or water pass through an aperture they spread out, so that in this case their in-washing sand spreads to the north and south while erosion is focused on the beach in front of Northern Reservation Terrace.
If the gyre is actually a divergence zone, fortifying the jetty spur would be exactly the wrong thing to do. It would cut off the natural flow of sand in the same way that fortifying the South Jetty created the erosion on Northern Reservation Terrace.
Before sallying forth to slay any more mythical monsters, let’s get a second opinion on our so-called gyre. There is a precedent for getting such second opinions. Several years ago, the MRBA floated the idea that Essex County might want to purchase its own dredge like the one owned by Cape Cod’s Barnstable County.
I worked with state Rep. Lenny Mira, who has been an invaluable asset to his district, to contact The Woods Hole Group. They traveled to other counties in other states that owned their own dredges and determined that unlike these other communities, Essex has so many large and small rivers that a single dredge would not be sufficient to do all the jobs.
The bottom line was that for a few thousand dollars we were able to get a second opinion and avoid making another million-dollar mistake.
I hope the MRBA and the Army Corps will obtain a similar second opinion before proceeding full speed ahead on what could be exactly the wrong way to slow erosion on Northern Reservation Terrace.
BILL SARGENT
Ipswich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.