To the editor:
It is difficult to define easily the qualities of a good leader. They are varied and many.
Very often, it is one who leads by example, a Sioux war chief, a general, a civil rights activist. It may be one empowered with the gift of oratory. Or, yes, it may a down-home individual who spins the truth recognized by those whom he or she dearly cares about.
Sadly, we do not have a president who has any of these qualities. We have a petty, wannabe demagogue who reads — and reads poorly — and who has a very limited vocabulary except when it comes to hurling sophomoric insults, to belittling and to demeaning, and to spreading chaos, lies and hate. He lacks integrity, a moral compass and compassion, failing to motivate and inspire.
Yet, he seems bent on reopening our country too soon, before COVID-19 is seemingly laid to rest and, by doing so, putting millions of Americans at risk once again when a resurgence inevitably recurs.
Please listen to your/our medical and epidemiological experts, Trump. I would suggest, too, that when Trumps wants Americans to return to work that he, Pence, Barr, Mnuchin, Graham, McConnell, Meadows and other Trump toadies lead the way by flipping burgers at McDonald’s, manning the registers at grocery stores, and the like, riding public transportation, and just getting out and about with regular folk each day.
Paul Mendelson
Newburyport
