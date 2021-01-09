To the editor:
On January 7th, Donald J. Trump phoned in to the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting to warm cheers of “We love you!” This, of course, was just one day after the Don had launched an armed insurrection against a joint session of Congress being presided over by his own vice president. There was once a time when the Republican Party professed to be about the Constitution and the rule of law.
The chairman of the Salisbury Republican Town Committee has been quoted as saying: “Nothing has ever been said about the other side and I think this is what caused this violence.” Once upon a time the Republican Party professed to be about taking responsibility and delivering justice.
And now the party’s over. The Republican Party is over.
Peter Erickson
Plum Island
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.