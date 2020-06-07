To the editor:
I take issue with your recent headline characterization that "technical issues" delayed the June 3rd Planning Board hearing on the Institution for Saving's expansion plan.
In a non-COVID-19 world, that's like saying "technical issues with how large the room was delayed the hearing."
The real issue delaying the hearing was city officials didn't anticipate the level of interest, and weren't prepared for how many of the public would attend on Zoom – how big the mob would be. Not unlike what was happening in many major cities that same night.
This emphasizes the point that a virtual public hearing on such an important and contentious issue is inappropriate and should not be allowed.
It's like asking street protesters to move their gathering off the streets and on to Zoom. Not quite the same impact. By using Zoom for issues that need real, live, first-hand, in-person involvement, officials are shutting down a significant public outlet of civil discourse in a democracy. Vaguely familiar to what the Chinese are doing in Hong Kong.
Just as officials misjudged how many were coming to a virtual meeting, it would be no surprise if a planning board arrives at wrong conclusions when they can't see the faces, body language, or physical numbers of attendees.
I suspect the capacity wasn't exceeded by bank supporters, based on prior meetings where opponents outnumbered them 10 to 1. If I were the abutters, I'd keep the "technical issues" going by having over 500 people attend next time (to exceed the next level of zoom pricing). If I were the city, I would reevaluate my administrative response to this new normal, and create an in-person hearing with appropriate social distancing.
We can then watch the line of people attending snake around City Hall's block. The Planning Board would certainly get the message instead of hiding behind "technical issues".
Jack Santos
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.