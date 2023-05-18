To the editor:
The proposed site for the Newbury Town Hall is the correct site for this project. A High Road location would provide the best advantages of all existing conditions. Acquisition cost, public access and adjacency to public utilities make this site our best option.
Prior to the vote, citizens had voiced concern that the sheer size of the proposed building was unacceptable. A glaring problem becomes evident if one looks closely at the site plan.
The south facade of the building would have landed right up against the sidewalk on Morgan Avenue, literally inches away, and only several feet from the curb.
The number of meeting rooms could be another example that bigger is not better. There were reportedly 206 meetings that needed meeting rooms last year, averaging only about four meetings per week. Do we really need three meeting rooms for this, in addition to the Select Board hearing room?
Furthermore, the proposed building had primary access from parking that would have meant walking past the trash enclosure, then entering the lobby through one of two emergency egress stairwells. As primary points of entry, maintaining adequate security through these back doors would have been another consideration.
Access to the High Road entrance would have required walking around to the opposite side of the building from the main parking lot and across the front lawn. Everything is all smushed onto the site.
Going forward, we can probably reach consensus that this is the logical site for a future Town Hall. The architectural renderings that we were asked to vote on were dated June 2022, fully 10 months ago.
So, there would have been more than enough time to closely engage the community in the design of this, the most public of all public buildings.
Given the size and configuration that was presented, voters knew that the proposed Town Hall was simply not the correct fit for Newbury; a design that was beginning to look like a square peg, in a round hole. We can do better.
C. PETER ERICKSON
Plum Island
