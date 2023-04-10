To the editor:
I read recently that Dr. Vito Perrone was selected as superintendent of the Easthampton Public Schools. Apparently, his job offer was abruptly rescinded after he addressed the chairwoman of the school committee and her colleague as “ladies.”
A lady, like a gentleman, is a person who exhibits the best qualities of her gender. She is refined, polite, and well-spoken. She models civility in treating others. She demonstrates respect, restraint, and personal responsibility in her appearance, behavior, and communication. She is honorable, valuing and respecting others as they are. A lady is well-mannered and knows what is appropriate.
I think Vito might be forgiven his generous assumption that those he addressed are ladies. Apparently, however, there are no ladies at the Easthampton Public Schools, and he is better served by finding a position elsewhere.
ROBERT KELLER
Newburyport
