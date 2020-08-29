To the editor:
I don’t work any longer, so don’t ask me the date. A few months ago I wrote a check with the correct month and day but the year? 2010. As I looked at this new form I needed to complete for an insurance payment, I quickly thought back to that day in horror: 2020! Election year! Easy peasy.
I grew up in a small town in Rhode Island, well the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, at least until the next election. As I thought “election year”, I wondered, what my life would be like if I never left that town?
I live in Newburyport and have been here for eight years. It is a kind, beautiful and proud little city. Many residents were born here and generations of families remain. My hometown in West Warwick couldn’t be more different in many ways and more similar in the same ways. As I considered what my life would be like in Rhode Island, I thought too about people in Newburyport that went to school here and live here their entire lives. Some even educated by the same teachers as their parents. My God! What do their check books look like? 1998, void. 2010, void. 2016... horror, void void void.
I’ve lived in many places, traveled and been exposed to many different people. My sister in Rhode Island, a “townie” has educated herself, she stays current with daily news events and has traveled extensively. Look, the woman knows it’s 2020! Some, I repeat, some are not as fortunate or maybe they just don’t care. That’s OK too. So it’s 1998 or whatever or even wherever they are in their lives.
I spend a lot of time on social media these days. Being high risk during this pandemic, it keeps me busy. I’ve encountered many different people on local Facebook pages. Everyone is a little different but in many ways very much the same. As I desperately try to understand the political climate and why people feel certain ways, I’ve come to an epiphany: Maybe it’s still 1998, 2001, 2010 or 2016 to many people.
Our country has changed drastically in the last 20 years – hair, clothes, social changes with significant strides towards equality, fairness and acceptance. Many people love the world as it is – or was. Knowingly or not, they live as if it’s still 1998. Love that Princess Di hair! Yet, many like it just the way it is.... was.
Vinny Gallucci
Newburyport
