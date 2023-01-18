To the editor:
Several children attended the City Council Budget & Finance Committee meeting last Thursday. Two spoke for approval of a $5.7 million bond (new public debt) to build a Newburyport Youth Services (NYS) center on Low Street. NYS is not a part of our school department, so it comes to the council separately for funding. The committee voted to continue its hearings on this.
Given it was a school night, it was good these young citizens went home after that discussion, but I wish they could have heard the next discussion. That was a request to increase, by $3.1 million, an existing $5.9 million bond for a new West End fire station. Had they been there, the young citizens would have heard adults, hat in hand, ask the council for additional money because within only two years inflation blew up estimated construction costs.
The fire department had already had to lobby for years to get the original funding. The West End fire station has long been too small and not up to code. This is where our first responders work and, on shifts, have to live. The committee voted to recommend the bonding increase for full council approval, and I am happy they did.
Our fire department headquarters on Greenleaf Street has similar longstanding operating and life safety issues, and appears in the current Capital Investment Program (CIP) as needing $9.8 million in investment, not yet approved.
The narrative of NYS and its supporters is often that if the council won't agree to spend millions on a dedicated and ideal NYS facility, then the community doesn't care about our youth. This couldn't be further from the truth.
Sixty percent of the city's annual operating budget is now devoted to schools. The school budget includes money for after-school programs, athletics and social services. Separately, we are still paying down $28 million in debt for the new Bresnahan Elementary School and recent renovations to the Nock/Molin School and the high school. The current CIP anticipates we will need to bond another $16 million for school maintenance and improvements over the next five years.
As a community, we also pay millions in annual operating costs and investments for public safety, public infrastructure (from streets and sidewalks, to water supply and sewers) and parks. All of this is to provide a place which is healthy and safe for everyone, not the least, children.
In the 40-plus years I have lived in Newburyport, including the 14 when my own children were in the public schools, nothing has been perfect. But the emphasis has always been on funding and improving our schools, which we do.
When city councilors and the public question the proposed NYS investment, it is not because we don't care about youth. We have a lot to care about and pay for. I hope young citizens understand this and the difficulty of setting priorities.
In a flash, they will be the adults and taxpayers.
STEPHANIE NIKETIC
Newburyport
