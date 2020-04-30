To the editor:
The coronavirus has hit small businesses like mine and many others with no mercy.
So I, and more importantly my 13 employees, are most grateful for the SBA Payroll Protection Plan (PPP). We have all read how fast the money was eaten up, and how big banks funded their big customers, ahead of the smaller businesses that really need the help, some who are just barely hanging on.
Many of my friends throughout the country, in the same business as me, have been fighting through bureaucracy, delay, and finally a “there is no more money” notice.
My experience could not have been more different than those above. First, I have been doing business with the Newburyport Bank with both my personal and business accounts since 1973 with my first mortgage.
When the PPP was first announced, I was not certain who to reach out to at the bank for help, so I contacted James Thompson, the SVP in charge of commercial lending. He told me that he would have Stephanie Santos, the lead person on SBA loans, reach out to me.
I spoke to Jamie on a Friday, and to my surprise, Stephanie emailed me on that Sunday to say we would speak again on Monday. She helped me through the process, and I applied the Friday that the sign-up began. I was approved the following Wednesday.
Of course, hearing about how the money had all dried up, I was concerned, and probably harassed poor Stephanie far more than I should have. She kept telling me that I was fine, including an email when it was announced the funds at the SBA level were gone.
My final contact was with Scott Terry, and when he told me the funds were in my account, he was genuinely excited for me.
A lesson for us all, bank locally and enjoy a personal relationship that is not possible with a Bank of America, or any other national bank chain.
Let me be clear that I have not always received the answer I hoped for from the bank, but when they said "no," it was for solid reasons, and they always gave me the path to success.
Dick Bazirgan
Byfield
