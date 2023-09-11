To the editor:
This fall and winter in Costa Rica, I will be working on a project with an organization called Democrats Abroad.
It entails identifying and contacting U.S. expats and retirees living in Costa Rica and Panama who, before moving, were registered Democrats in the U.S.
Their numbers are surprisingly large.
Our tasks include reminding them they, as U.S. citizens, are still eligible to vote in next year’s presidential election; assisting them in making sure they have taken the steps necessary to cast their online absentee ballots; and stressing the importance of their votes, given the fact “small l, small d” liberal democracy itself is on the ballot next year.
I am developing a “fact sheet” that the organization will distribute to ex-pats to remind them of the damage Donald Trump and his MAGA cult enablers have done since he descended his Golden Escalator in 2015 to deliver the most racist, bigoted and divisive presidential announcement speech since the malevolent segregationist George Wallace announced his candidacy for the presidency in 1968.
There is not enough room on the Gloucester Daily Times or Newburyport Daily News opinion pages to list all the facts that will be on the Democrats Abroad sheet, but here is a small sampling of what will be on it.
Fact: Donald Trump’s claims the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen from him are just the latest examples of Donnie behaving like a petulant child when things don’t go his way.
He, for example, once claimed he never won an Emmy for his performance on “The Apprentice” because the voting was rigged against him.
In 2012, he claimed the presidential election was rigged to favor Obama and stolen from Mitt Romney.
And, in 2016, when our temperamental man child of an ex-president lost the Iowa Republican caucuses to Ted Cruz, he accused the Cruz campaign and the Iowa Republican Party of rigging the caucuses against him.
See the pattern here?
Fact: Donald Trump’s big legislative “accomplishment” during his tenure in the White House is said to have been the massive 2017 tax cuts that exploded the deficit and greatly exacerbated what was already an unsustainable level of wealth and income inequality in America. The tax cuts, however, were actually former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s accomplishment. He wrote the legislation and got it passed in Congress. All Donald did was sign it.
In reality, Donald Trump had no legislative accomplishments of his own as president, despite his grandiose claims to the contrary.
Fact: On a more ominous note, our disgraced man child of a former president unilaterally walked away from every nuclear weapons treaty and nonproliferation agreement the U.S. had been party to since the Eisenhower era.
Fact: On Jan, 28, 2020, two senior members of Donald’s national security team briefed him in the Oval Office about the seriousness of the threat COVID posed to the nation. He ignored them and continued to downplay and lie about the danger. As a result, in the last year of Trump’s presidency, nearly 750,000 Americans perished.
Fact: In a 2020 presidential debate with Joe Biden, Donald Trump refused to denounce or condemn the racist, neo-fascist, white nationalist, Proud Boys militia. Instead, he called on them to: “Stand down, and stand by.”
The list just goes on and on.
It is important American voters, whether they live in Costa Rica or on Cape Ann, in Panama or on Plum Island, remember those facts, and so many others, when they cast their ballots in November 2024.
After all, “small l, small d” liberal democracy really is hanging in the balance.
MICHAEL COOK
Gloucester
