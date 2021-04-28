To the editor:
We are writing to endorse Wendy Reed for Select Board in West Newbury.
Executive town governance is complex, demanding and time consuming. We would hope that those who serve on the Select Board have the ability to comprehensively understand municipal strategic, financial, management and regulatory issues.
And, when needed, they should be able to respond to crisis and matters of public health, all while maintaining an open and professional relationship with the citizens of the town. Being a Select Board member in today’s increasingly complicated world is not a cakewalk.
Wendy Reed has served well on multiple town committees. She has the leadership perspective and town experience needed for the executive responsibilities of the Select Board. She also brings personal integrity, intellectual focus and a public service attitude to the leadership role.
We believe that West Newbury is very fortunate that she is willing to serve and we are enthusiastically going to give her our votes.
It is also very important that she receive your vote. Even though Wendy is running unopposed, please take the time to actually cast your vote for her.
By doing this, you and we will make sure she knows she has the support of many of her fellow citizens, and that’s important.
Please join us in voting for Wendy Reed for Select Board.
Lark and Annie Madden
West Newbury
