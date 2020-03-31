To the editor:
I’m writing with concerns of the lack of social distancing that’s happening at Salisbury Beach. It’s hard to understand why people aren’t following the recommendations given out to all of us with a news report that’s aired constantly on our televisions and radios.
The COVID-19 virus is not anything that needs to be socially shared. It’s highly contagious and for some deadly. Please people think about each other for the long term and safety for all.
Kelli Adams
Salisbury
