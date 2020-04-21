To the editor:
"We the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect union" – lofty words from the U.S. Constitution.
Is it possible in the year 2020 to make progress in restoring the sense of what we are about as a country? The goal was never to promote the agenda of special interest groups.
It is not "We the seniors, or we the millennials, or we the Republicans, or we the Democrats." No, it was "We the people." The goal was to create a society with freedom for all but unified enough to promote the interests of all.
We have drifted far from that goal in today's fractious society where deeply partisan politics is the norm and dramatic differences between the wealthy and the working class are cornerstones. Can we stop and think about reversing this state of affairs?
Can we put what is really good for our country and good for ourselves and our families first? Can we put community ahead of naked self-interest? Can we set aside demands for outcomes and conditions ideal for ourselves and learn to accept "good enough" so that we the people can prosper in all ways in the years to come?
A small but promising start to these changes has been reflected in the reaction of the vast majority of our citizens to the coronavirus crisis. Underneath the ferocious battling among politicians and the continued hype on today's dramatic news are the actions of millions of heroes.
Millions of us who are willing to put others and our community first. Who among us will pick up this small, flickering flame of hope for the future? Can we hope again that 'We the people" will again rise up and rein in the excesses that have evolved?
Think about these words. Think about the small steps you personally can take. Some can sacrifice creature comforts, some can reach out to help neighbors, some can work to turn the political fray in more productive directions.
We need faith in our own abilities to make a difference. There is no time better than now. Be willing to honestly answer what kind of society you want – what kind of life you really want to live. Think about it and take action now.
Jim Furneaux
Newburyport
