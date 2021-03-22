LETTER: Thinking about our community Mar 22, 2021 5 hrs ago To the editor:How threadbare the fabric of our community must be if it can be torn asunder by a bank addition or a coffee shop closing. James ShawNewburyport Trending Video Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Coronavirus Updates What you need to know about coronavirus Lawmakers seek to create 'universal' child care Coronavirus updates: Preparing for the 'new normal' next week Four communities stay in 'green' low-risk category for COVID-19 Baker outlines final stages of vaccine rollout Shop Local Your guide to shopping, eating and living in Greater Newburyport Click Here Listen to Local Pulse Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows. Listen now COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Amesbury - Theresa Ann Lucci, ... Salisbury - Elizabeth V. Stone... Salisbury - Joanne Edith Colli... Salisbury - Elena (Nolasco) "H... Amesbury - Marie E. (Blanchett... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal real estate agent might be up for 'Bachelorette' roleFormer Port businessman added to Mass Most Wanted list Amesbury police Chief Scholtz steps down for health reasonsIpswich woman charged with stealing horse from West Newbury farmCommittee will again study Amesbury Indian mascot issueDePiero plan revisions expand open spacePentucket elementary students to fully return March 29Online petition takes aim at Salisbury condo plansNewburyport pizza shop weathers COVID-19 pandemicPort couple opens cannabis seltzer company in Georgetown Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Homes of the Week +4 A slice of Boston's Back Bay right on Salem Common BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
