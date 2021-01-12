To the editor:
When he was inaugurated four years ago, he stated, "This American carnage stops here and stops now."
Few could imagine how the first of his 30,000 documented lies would lead to a deliberate attack on a sacred pillar of our democracy.
Prior to his benediction of the right wing extremist insurrection on Jan. 6, the law and order president was videotaped sporting boxing gloves as he prepared to gin up his adoring followers. It was poignant drama for the "patriots" intent on squashing the congressional acceptance of the Electoral College votes.
Later, as he enjoyed the debacle of the Capitol being stormed, he mused aloud that the low class look of the terrorists was bothersome. That irked him more than the crowds bellowing "Hang Mike Pence" as they thundered through the rotunda. As he groused, one member of the House was tweeting Nancy Pelosi's whereabouts in the Capitol. Just in case her pals who were busy killing a cop with a fire extinguisher couldn't figure it out on their own.
Some of the "Christian patriots" hunted for their favorite Democratic bogeywoman and Mike Pence, intent on execution. Earth to Mike: The rest of us knew it was a matter of time before you too became detritus to the Demagogue in Chief and his marauding sycophants.
The braying snowflakes in the extremist right wing media blamed everyone but the guilty. Although the FBI says there is no evidence of antifa involvement, they piled on them and everybody but the phony party of "law and order", "personal responsibility" and "freedom." Freedom to carry out a disgusting attack on our democracy.
On the Sunday news shows, Sen. Pat Twomey dismissed any personal blame for supporting a deranged reprobate claiming, "Since he lost, he changed."
He changed all right. From worse to worst as if it were possible. Republicans looked the other way when he cheered for a congressman after his conviction for assaulting a reporter, encouraged his supporters to rough up his enemies on the left (I'll pay the legal bills!) and called out to the Proud Boys to stand down and stand by. Never mind all his dog whistles to white supremacists groups. If there was a civil war right now, he would side with whoever harbored the most bigotry.
Now that the leader of the free world has been banished from social media, some Republicans may feel free to express remorse. Not so for the members of the Republican National Committee who cheered him on the morning after the chaos on the hill and hollered, "We love you" – much like their hero proclaimed to the extremist right wing insurrectionists: "We love you.You're very special."
Some sheepish Republicans are extending the olive branch and want healing. There will be no healing until the insurrection is fully investigated and justice prevails. Broken societies such as those in Rwanda, Senegal and others have proven this. Trying to sweep this sordid affair under the rug may bring an uneasy peace but it won't last.
And make no mistake: This country is broken.
What if he and his shameless right wing extremist enablers had prevailed on Capitol Hill? Or prevail next week when they return?
What if?
Monique Greilich
Salisbury
