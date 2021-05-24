To the editor:
I’m not a native Newburyporter. I moved here in ’95. Prior to my move, I lived in Brookline, a stone’s throw from Kenmore Square where the Citgo sign shines down on Beacon Street and serves as a backdrop to all Red Sox home games.
Try explaining the importance of the Citgo sign to an out-of-towner and you will wind up saying, “It just is.”
Citgo, the Venezuelan oil company, played no part in Boston history. It had nothing to do with the Boston University bookstore whose roof it graced for years.
Nevertheless, it is iconic Boston, so much so that when BU sold 660 Beacon St. to a developer in 2016, concerns arose about the fate of the Citgo sign. The Boston Landmarks Commission rightly determined the Citgo sign to be “a cultural symbol far beyond gasoline.”
Through the intervention of then-Mayor Marty Walsh, a deal was reached with the new owners to preserve the sign for years to come.
Over the course of the past 26 years, I have grown to view the art deco “News Store/Fowles/Soda Shop” sign on State Street as Newburyport’s Citgo sign. It now has nothing to do with an oyster bar.
Nevertheless, it is quintessential Newburyport, the subject of photographs and paintings, many of them sold in our gift shops. It has been sad to see the sign fall into disrepair.
Sadder still has been learning about the Caswell Group’s plans to install windows that would necessitate the removal of this iconic symbol of Newburyport. I know many who feel as I do.
I encourage the Caswell Group to reconsider their plans to drastically alter the State Street streetscape through the removal of this sign. I call upon New England Development to hold true to its word about “keeping the character of the district as it is now.” (Steve Karp.)
I request that the city's Historical Commission follow the Boston Landmarks Commission’s example, and deem the art deco Fowle's sign to be “a cultural symbol” beyond the current occupants of 17 State St. I further ask that they apply to the Community Preservation Committee for funds to restore the sign to its former glory.
Finally, I ask that Mayor Donna Holaday follow Marty Walsh’s lead and negotiate a deal to maintain our Citgo sign for the foreseeable future.
The News Store/Fowles/Soda Shop sign is important to Newburyport. It just is.
Mary Anne Macaulay
Newburyport
