To the editor: The Newburyport Rotary Club would like to thank the Greater Newburyport community for their support of the very successful 2022 Newburyport Santa Parade and tree lighting. We’d especially like to thank our key partner, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, along with our special guests, State Sen. Bruce Tarr, Representative-Elect Dawne Shand, Mayor Sean Reardon and great friend of the club James Kelcourse. And, of course, who could forget our most special guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus who led us in caroling and helped us to light the city’s Christmas tree.
We have to thank all the participants in the parade. Thank you to the Coast Guard for delivering our guests of honor. Thank you to the Newburyport Police Department for leading our parade and keeping all of the participants safe throughout the event. Thank you to the Newburyport Fire Department for sending their engine to spice up the parade. Thank you to the Department of Public Services for getting downtown setup, and to City Clerk Richard Jones for his assistance with the event application.
Thank you, and massive congratulations to the Newburyport High School Boys Soccer Team for their perfect 23-0 undefeated season, and for not letting pulling Santa’s carriage up State Street defeat them either.
Thank you to the Newburyport High School Interact Club for their interpretations of the reindeer, snowmen, and all of the other holiday characters, and especially to their coordinator Jill Moran for pulling a wonderful crew together.
Thank you to the Newburyport High School Band and their director, Steve Cohen, for keeping our parade on beat.
Thank you to Nancy Chippendales’ Dancers for their wonderful routines.
We’re so lucky to be able to welcome the holiday season with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a way no other town does, and we look forward to doing it again next year.
DAN HARTMAN President Newburyport Rotary Club
