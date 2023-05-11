To the editor:
We knew 30-plus years ago that Clarence Thomas was not of suitable character to sit on our Supreme Court.
In spite of his sexual harassment of attorney Anita Hill, her “withering skeptical questioning” (Washington Post) by a committee of 14 white men led to his slim Senate confirmation to the court. News reports, not surprisingly, confirm that he continues now as even more unsuitable for a seat on that, or any court.
In spite of the hostility and death threats she endured in 1991, Hill has moved on to a fine career. She teaches university courses on gender, race, social policy and legal history, and does outstanding legal work focused on all forms of gender violence. Her book is “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence.”
Thomas’ behavior is an important factor in the reality that only 25% of Americans now have confidence in the Supreme Court (Gallup).
But the real tragedy is that Clarence Thomas can now be held up by racist factions everywhere as a clear public example of what one should expect of all Black people.
Is there no way to rid the court of such disgraceful people?
BOB KELLER
Newburyport
