To the editor:
I write regarding the discussion about including the Newbury Council on Aging and senior center in the proposed Town Hall.
While many people have an idea of what a senior center is – a place for elders to gather for educational programs, congregate meals, classes and entertainment, fellowship – the mission of the Council on Aging, its heartbeat, is social service work and its success depends on confidentiality. Privacy, especially during a time of uncertainty and need, is paramount for elders.
When I started as COA director in 1998, the Newbury Elementary School renovation (with a room for a senior center) was nearing completion and for six months, I used a desk near the back door of Town Hall.
It seemed to me most unlikely that Newbury elders would walk the gauntlet past every town department office to meet with me. While the currently considered facility could lessen that public exposure, the hesitancy of going to Town Hall will remain.
Replacing Evelyn Noyes and Jeanine Cunningham, two long-serving COA board members with years of professional experience working with older people, with two former Select Board members makes no sense. In requesting further site review, Evelyn and Jeanine were advocating for us — as is their job.
One other thing I learned working at Town Hall years ago: 25 High Road – as is with the addition of a kitchen and code-meeting restrooms – would make a dandy home for the Council on Aging and senior center.
Alix McArdle
Newbury
