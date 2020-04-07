To the editor:
Do you think the insurance companies left to their own devices would have collectively responded to COVID-19 like the federal government did? No way.
Without the U.S. government forcing them otherwise, they would have raised rates and required prior authorizations before paying for testing and treatment. Maybe your plan would cover you. Does it?
This crisis is the best case ever for Medicare for All. Let’s get the insurance companies the hell out of medicine. We need to put their needless profits back into the system. Into doctors and nurses.
So far, more than 1,000 Italian doctors, nurses and other health care workers have died from COVID-19 due to lack of protective equipment. American doctors and nurses are dying, too.
We have the same supply problem here that is being desperately worked on, we hope in time. Let’s also pray that the next time you make an appointment with your doctor, he or she is still alive.
Mike Young
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.