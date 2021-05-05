To the editor:
Thank you, Dana Packer, for your service to our country. I admire your quest to delve into political advocacy by competing for a position at Newbury’s highest, elected level — Select Board.
As a longtime resident and senior citizen, I value the robust financial and infrastructure improvements that our town has accomplished over time. I remember when we had a negative $130,000 in our free cash account, many years of uncollected property taxes, condemned buildings, outdated equipment and a junk bond rating.
Contrast those issues to today. Capital improvements have been determined, prioritized and addressed. Roads have been repaired. Sound financial management policies were adopted.
Now, we have a desirable AAA bond rating and the lowest local tax rate. ClearGov provides us with fiscal transparency. A new police station was completed. Free cash, now certified at $3.2 million, will really help to minimize taxpayer expense in the future, when the town moves forward to address Town Hall and Council on Aging relocation needs.
In The Daily News, Dana acknowledged these “reserve accounts” as a town management accomplishment. In a March 10, 2021, email addressed to his possible, fellow Select Board members, he ridiculed them as the “Town Hall Slush Fund.” Hardly a sign of the “togetherness” that he campaigns on.
Make no mistake, the improvements that I listed were envisioned, proposed and accomplished by the leadership and involvement of Alicia Greco and Geof Walker.
Each of them has a toolbox of special skills, vision and drive. They have the network, knowledge, familiarity with town bylaws and Massachusetts General Laws, which will allow them to continue to move Newbury forward without missing a step.
A vote for Greco and Walker keeps Newbury moving forward.
Bill DiMaio
Byfield
Editor's note: The March 10 email referenced above can be viewed in the packet for the Newbury Select Board's meeting March 23 at www.townnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.