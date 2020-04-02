To the editor:
In the “aftermath” of the pandemic, here are three trends I’m hearing friends and commentators talk about:
1. Much more telework and therefore more people in suburban neighborhoods all day long. That will mean an increased demand for walkable shops, casual daytime year-round dining and parks. All shifted around different parts of day and evening. Demand for better walking and biking pathways will increase with much less auto use and pollution.
2. A less-dense settlement pattern will evolve as “once in awhile” telecommuters to Boston and Route 128 offices are happy to choose living in cheaper suburbs 90 minutes away, or even the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Greater Newburyport may find more housing demand as Somerville/Cambridge folk move north. A younger post-college age demographic may even increase.
3. Backyard gardens, community gardens and even backyard chickens will multiply due to the several ways the global food system links will be broken. Having a Victory Garden will become prestigious. Pop-up local farmstands, like food trucks, will develop app-enabled neighborhood routes.
It’s going to be an interesting period of social change.
Ron Martino
Newburyport
