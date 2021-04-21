To the editor:
The annual Town Meetings in Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury are at hand, and each town will be voting on their annual budgets.
For the most part, at least 50% of the money in each town’s budgets will go to education.
Isn’t it ironic that the school year of 2020-21 has been such a disaster and a monumental failure in education, but the Triton Regional School District needs to increase their budget? Is this the point when you start to question the guilt trip laid on you for funding education?
The district had an opportunity to outperform in the face of COVID-19 in September, but they didn’t. They did just the opposite, month after month after month, they failed at the job to get the kids in school and educate them while other schools succeeded.
For expenditures of $50 million per year are Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury getting their monies worth?
The TRSD budgets, year after year, have significant and continuous increases amid declining enrollments. If you enjoy throwing good money after bad, then approve their request.
If you think it’s time for more accountability in the spending at the TRSD, then the option is yours, hold the line and do not increase their budget.
You may even want to consider a 3% reduction in the general operating budget. The superintendent and business manager are top-notch, they can manage the budget just fine without any increase, even a decrease.
If interested dig into the details, spend it wisely or not, it is your choice.
There are several other money issues of interest:
One issue is the cost of needed capital improvements at the high school and middle school in Byfield. In the near future, the district will propose a plan for these facilities, in the millions of dollars.
Other issues are the costs of the unfunded net liabilities of teachers' retirements, pensions and OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefits).
The commonwealth and the district have unfunded liabilities for teachers' retirements, pensions and OPEB that could exceed $120 million based on the fiscal 2019 audit ending June 30, 2019. The audit shows the district’s share at a little under $100 million.
The net OPEB amount has been increasing at an alarming rate for the past several years. The fiscal 2020 audit is expected later this month and the district can explain what has been happening over the past 10 years. A new CPA firm has been in place and performing audits since fiscal 2018.
Who is on the hook for this money? Will the feds come to your rescue? Highly unlikely. How will the state take care of their share? The only means they have is to raise taxes.
The future cost, by way of increased state and town taxes, is to the taxpayers of Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury.
Have the School Committee, Select Boards and Finance Committees in Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury been aware of the happenings, and if so, kept the public informed?
Jim Moran
Byfield
