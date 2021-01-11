To the editor:
A Dec. 24 letter to the editor by the Storm Surge Steering Committee encouraged Newburyport residents to read the recently released “Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan.”
The plan is a document long overdue. It reflects excellent work by a group of local leaders. Kudos to the authors!
At almost 200 pages, it is full of facts only a science geek could love. For those that can’t make it through 200 pages of jargon, there is also a three-page executive summary of policy implications.
For us neophyte 21st century citizens that thrive on Facebook and headlines, let me boil it down to three bullets:
1. Protect the wastewater treatment facility from floods (money already allocated and should be complete by the summer);
2. Protect the electric and sewer infrastructure that is at risk from floods;
3. And, the most important conclusion, immediately protect our water supply from a Merrimack River flood.
Seventy-five percent of our water supply is at risk from a flood that can happen at any time. It was inches from happening in the Mother’s Day flood of 2006. Most experts believe we are already on borrowed time. You can see the risk by looking at the dam on the Artichoke River as viewed from Route 113.
If you like boiling water to drink, or bathing in the effluent from other people’s excrement, feel free to ignore this warning.
Otherwise, demand action to stop this ticking time bomb. It’s long overdue. Need more? Read the report here: https://bit.ly/39alUdk or on the City of Newburyport website.
Jack Santos
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.