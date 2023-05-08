To the editor:
Has gun violence in our country become so normalized that our children and all of us have become so desensitized that we don’t see the harm in a “game”?
A few days ago, I was made aware of a popular TikTok “game” that high school students are playing called “Assassin”. Students attempt to “eliminate” their “victims” using what police describe as life-like (squirt gun) weapons.
Concerns about the game has been reported locally in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and throughout the nation, resulting in several 911 emergency responses, arrests and charges.
According to CBS Boston and other news sources, students pay to participate in the game and are given names of victims to target. Dressed in dark clothing, students stalk their prey by hopping fences, trespassing, and sneaking into houses, cars and social events.
Although police and school departments have no authority to ban the game, several safety warnings, arrests and charges have been issued throughout the country. Two students in Merrimack, New Hampshire, are facing possible charges after a targeted student victim backing out of his driveway hit a car which was intentionally blocking his exit.
In Newton, officers were dispatched to a playground for a report of young men coming out of the woods carrying “Glock”-style guns. According to the report, 25 to 40 children were playing in the area at the time.
We all want our kids to have fun and squirting water at one another has been a longtime summer activity of kids and adults alike. This is different, though.
The “Assassin Game” has resulted in high-level safety concerns by police, school administrators, parents, mental health providers and communities at large.
As a social worker, parent, grandparent and child advocate, I strongly believe our children deserve better. This is not a “kids will be kids” situation.
Most of us are aware that this year alone, there have been over 200-plus mass shootings in our country. According to The Washington Post, since Columbine in 1999, “there have been 380-plus school shootings and more than 352,000 students have experienced gun violence."
Two generations (Gen X and Gen Alpha) of children have been directly impacted by gun violence and I feel strongly this continued tragedy should not be related to a game.
DEBORAH SMITH
Amesbury
