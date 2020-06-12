To the editor:
Yesterday, I decided to go for a run as the sun was setting. It dawned on me as I ran that if I were black, I would have had to think twice about leaving my house.
I am a white teenage girl living in Newburyport, which is a town that I have loved to be a part of for the past 12 years of my life.
Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in February was at the hands of two racist white men while Arbery had been running through his neighborhood, just as I had done. The difference between us is that Arbery was a young black man, and I am white.
As the Black Lives Matter movement picks up speed and change is being called for in the nation’s police system, it is important that we as individuals recognize the privileges that we have. I do not have to worry about who I am passing by as I run because I am white, and I benefit from the systematic racism that is pervasive in the country’s justice system. My mother doesn’t have to fear for my safety when I leave the house.
It is important to remember how our country got to where we are now, and how we in Newburyport are affected by the systemic racism that is being brought to light. Newburyport is often considered a “bubble” for its lack of racial diversity as it is a predominantly white community.
We are this way due to years of gentrification and systemic racism which has pushed black people and families away from certain neighborhoods and communities. Many people in Newburyport do not have to think about this systemic racism because they do not see it firsthand; this is a key part of white privilege that is the first thing to recognize.
It is time to pop Newburyport’s “bubble.” As you reflect on your own perspectives and biases, you may be quick to dismiss yourself from this movement by saying, “I am not racist.” They key here is becoming anti-racist, and actively understanding your own privilege and biases that you may have never understood to be such.
If you grew up in Newburyport like me, you probably have not been exposed to the extent of the suffering black people in America have suffered from centuries of oppression.
Listen to black people’s experiences and learn how you are benefiting from white privilege. The deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others were a direct result of the complacency of white people in black Americans' suffering, whether individuals were aware of this or not.
I am personally ashamed in my previous lack of knowledge and activism against racism in our country, but it is time for change.
Anna Rees
Newburyport
