To the editor:
J.M. Barrie, the author of "Peter Pan," stated, "Shall we make a new rule of life: always to try to be a little kinder than necessary."
The article that appeared on the front page of the Jan. 20 Daily News was a great example of being a kind human being.
The story of "Bus Driver Bob" (Bob Polizotti) was a story I needed to see today. His kindness, years ago, in helping out a young mother and her child in a time of great difficulty was heartfelt.
The generous gesture of reaching out to help a stranger, Michelle Rivera, should be a reminder to us all that even the smallest gesture may take years to be acknowledged or may never be, but it is never wasted.
Mark Twain stated, "Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see."
Hopefully this year, we will all see random acts of kindness that will ignite the empathy that has been absent for the last four years.
Bob Comeau
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.