To the editor:
It’s time that the residents of Amesbury, Salisbury and Newburyport choose a new face to represent them on Beacon Hill.
As a veteran, homeowner and Amesbury taxpayer, I struggle to see the benefits that six years of Jim Kelcourse representing the 1st Essex District has provided.
His campaign literature directly reflects this lack of substance, being devoid of the meaningful accomplishments one would expect with the “relationships” he routinely touts.
Democrat Amber Hewett would be a much-needed breath of fresh air for the district. Born and raised in Newburyport, Ms. Hewett represents everything that our small corner of Massachusetts needs: policy know-how, deep roots in the area, and – most importantly – an ability to articulate and respond substantively to the issues plaguing our communities. I know that she will be a vocal proponent of solutions that will benefit all of us.
With sewage still regularly pouring into the Merrimack River and one in eight Essex County children unsure where their next meal is coming from, it’s time for new representation for the 1st Essex District.
That’s why my choice for state representative this election is Amber Hewett.
Steve Smith
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.