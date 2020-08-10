To the editor:
I had the pleasure of attending a virtual meeting on July 7 hosted by Christina Eckert, candidate for state representative in the 2nd Essex District.
The title of the event was “A Frank Conversation About Racial Justice” with guest speakers Jordan Berg Powers, executive director of Mass Alliance, Katrina Hobbs-Everett, founder and CEO of POSE, and Laura Mackenzie, activist and entrepreneur. The 90-minute event rocked my world.
Christina was a sensitive, comfortable moderator around very tough subjects. She had done her homework and it showed. Her guest speakers, all Black and brown people, opened up and told their personal stories, from horrific to hopeful, with Christina holding the space, asking hard questions and following up with astute observations.
For me, a white suburban woman, it was another invaluable notch in the belt of racial higher education I have set myself to do right now.
Christina is a great moderator, an educator, a listener, and most importantly, she is proactive for her entire community. We are lucky to have her running. I believe her time has finally arrived.
Paula Estey
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.