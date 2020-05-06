To the editor:
The current pandemic has exposed a lot about the way our society functions.
The bad news is that society does not function as intelligently as its individual members. Society functions more like a wild beast without reason. We need to take this reality into account.
The good news is that people are intelligent. We have the ability to make society function in accordance with human aims. We need to "tame" our society.
In the time of this pandemic, we see stark realities. We see inequities and mistreatment that are built into our systems. People fear that we will not have enough, but we actually have the resources to make major changes in how society functions.
We have the opportunity to set and reach goals such as everyone having what they need to live, meaningful work, and a clean, safe, and nourishing environment.
Recently, we have seen kindness and cooperation around the world. The pandemic shows that we can take quick, dramatic steps globally to preserve human life, steps that had once been declared impossible, in relation to the climate emergency.
The time is right to tame our society, to use our intelligence to meet human needs, and to pull together to address the climate crisis.
Sandra Dow
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.