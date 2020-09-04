To the editor:
It is almost nine months since we started wearing masks to avoid COVID-19, but too many haven't gotten the message in our country.
History is an indicator that wearing a mask is vitally important to combat disease. A skin disease that ravaged the known world in the time of Moses, 1500 BC, leprosy, could be called the "World's First Pandemic."
What is notable about it is quite detailed in Leviticus the third book of the Old Testament. In Leviticus 13:1-46, it was the responsibility of the priests to examine the skin of those afflicted and who would pronounce the victim as "clean or unclean."
The priests provided the treatment which states: "The person with such an infectious disease must wear torn clothes, let his hair be unkempt, cover the lower part of his face and cry out 'Unclean, unclean.' He must live alone; he must live outside the camp."
The word of the Lord is wear a mask and quarantine! The treatment is time-tested and will be with us to the end of time.
Robert D. Campbell
Newburyport
