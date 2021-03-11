To the editor:
It’s a wake up call! The recent unveiling of Newburyport’s Climate Resiliency Plan overlapped uncannily with climate-induced extreme weather in Texas. We saw long lines of Texans seeking food and water.
Meanwhile, here at home, as devastating storms eat North Shore beaches, protective dunes, marshes, and private properties, unprecedented numbers of our neighbors already cope with food insecurity. In fact, food insecurity is at an all time high in Eastern Massachusetts, plaguing one in every eight adults and one in every five kids, according to the Greater Boston Food Bank. While the pandemic bears some of the responsibility for these rising numbers, climate breakdown is the true culprit.
This climate crisis is a threat multiplier for the hungry and undernourished, especially children and low-income families. It destroys livelihoods (think lobstering, fishing, farming) and widens inequalities (think healthcare, education). Extreme weather – drought and flooding - reduces crop yields and availability, leading to higher prices and less access, while jobs evaporate and incomes plummet. Loss of biodiversity caused by our warming planet, coupled with industrial agriculture’s destructive practices of deep plowing, extensive fertilizing and pest control, adversely affect the quality of soil and productivity of fields and oceans. Increased CO2 in the air reduces the nutritional value of crops, robbing them of protein, zinc, and iron. Agriculture is the single largest contributor to non-CO2 green house gases (think methane from livestock) and accounts for one half of all such global emissions, according to the Center for Strategic & International Studies.
We need climate smart agriculture – customized, just and sustainable strategies targeting specific climate challenges in specific farming communities. We are rich with local resources in our beloved Farmers Market vendors, community gardens, and Nourishing the North Shore, as well as numerous local farms. As individuals, we can adopt a just and sustainable, more plant-based diet, like much of the world.
The pandemic has curbed our appetites, but the climate crisis threatens to starve us and all life to extinction. Texas demonstrated what can happen if we are unprepared when extreme weather strikes. Let their example be a catalyst not only for our leaders, but also for us all, to recognize the urgency of this emergency. Address the impact of the climate crisis on our food system and start changes now – in production, distribution, and consumption.
MaryMargaret Halsey
Newburyport
